Lindsay Lohan got a massive payday for her cameo in Mean Girls.

According to a new report, Lindsay Lohan got a fetch payday for her cameo in the 2024 Mean Girls. She starred in the original 2004 movie.

A fetch payday

In 2024's Mean Girls, Lohan appears in the math competition. Variety is reporting that Lohan was paid $500,000 for her cameo. This was for a half a day of work, according to the report. That's a huge payday for a small appearance.

Lindsay Lohan gained a lot of fame for her role in Mean Girls. She led the film as Cady Heron, a transfer student at a new high school. She encounters the Plastics, made up of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried).

Lohan got her start by starring in the likes of The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. Mean Girls was her big break and led to her landing roles in Speak, Chapter 27, and Falling for Christmas.

The 2004 Mean Girls was written by Tina Fey and based on the book, Queen Bees and Wannabees. It was a huge hit, making over $130 million at the box office, and has become a pop culture staple. The film spawned a Broadway musical, which is what the 2024 film aligns with.

Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Homecoming) leads the film and takes over the role of Cady. Reneé Rapp, Auli'l Cravalho, and Christopher Briney also star in the film after starring in the Broadway musical. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows both return to reprise their roles from the 2004 film. The film opened to $28.6 million domestically and has made over $33.2 million to date.