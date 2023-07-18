Lindsay Lohan is officially a mom after she gave birth to her first child with husband Bader Shammas. Lohan gave birth to her son named Luai, a rep for the Parent Trap actress told Page Six.

The couple currently resides in Dubai which is where Lohan gave birth. The exact birth date is not known at this time.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the rep told PEOPLE.

The Mean Girls actress announced her pregnancy back in March with a photo of a “coming soon” onesie.

“We are blessed and excited,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Back in June, Lohan told Allure how she is excited for this next step in her life: motherhood.

“I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom,” Lohan told the outlet. “Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan revealed she has sought out some advice in preparation for motherhood: “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'”

Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, gushed about how her maternal instinct and how she interacts with kids in the family.

“Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I'm one of four,” Dina said. “We have a big family, so she's always wanted children. And she's so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her.”