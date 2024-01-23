Rom-com, but make it Christmas.

Linsday Lohan is re-entering her rom-com era as she continues her movie deal with Netflix with the upcoming film Our Little Secret, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lohan will star with Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Parnell, Ian Harding and Jon Rudnitsky. The cast also reunites the Mean Girls star with Mr. Duvall (the principal) SNL veteran Tim Meadows, as well as Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan and Brian Unger.

The movie follows two exes who are forced to spend Christmas under one roof when they discover that their current significant others are actually siblings. Our Little Secret is the second of Lohan's Netflix two-picture deal. Hailey DeDomini wrote the screenplay and is set to be directed by Stephen Herek. The project is currently in production.

Netflix is going full-tilt at producing Christmas-themed romantic comedies. This is Lohan's second with the streamer. Last year, she headlined the holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, where she played a spoiled and newly engaged hotel heiress, Sierra, who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident. She is then nursed back to health by a handsome lodge owner, played by Chord Overstreet, and his daughter.

Lohan's Netflix deal marked her full-fledged return to acting onscreen. Her last lead movie role before the streaming deal was in 2019's Among the Shadows. Since then, she has had voice roles in TV series Devil May Care and Lovestruck High.

Recently, Lohan did a cameo in the musical remake of the her most famous project, Mean Girls, where this time she played the mathletes moderator. She fetched a hefty $500,000 paycheck for half a day's work.