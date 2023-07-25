The US Women’s National soccer team kicked off its quest for a FIFA Women's World Cup three-peat by dispatching Vietnam with relative ease, 3-0. Now, the US takes on the squad from the Netherlands, the ninth-best unit in the world, according to FIFA’s world rankings. Below we'll lay out all the info you need to know about the USWNT’s second match of the tournament vs. Oranje, including how to watch, time, date, and streaming info.

How to watch USWNT vs the Netherlands

FOX is broadcasting the match on Wednesday, July 27. Coverage will begin at 7 PM ET, with kick-off scheduled for 9 PM ET. The USWNT’s second 2023 Women’s World Cup contest takes place at Wellington Regional Stadium (also known as Sky Stadium) in Wellington, New Zealand.

You can find the network on any cable service, and if you want to stream the game, fuboTV is your best bet.

More info

The USWNT opened its 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a convincing but sloppy win vs. Vietnam. Sophia Smith netted two goals and an assist in the victory, but the team converted just three of its 28 shots on goal.

Against the Netherlands, the team will have to be more clinical in front of the net in order to take the three points from the team that beat Portugal 1-0 in its opener.

To do this, head coach Vlatko Andonovski may make a few changes in his starting group. The projected starting XI for Wednesday's USWNT vs. the Netherlands match is:

Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma, Alana Cook, Emily Fox, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Ashley Sanchez, Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman

The team’s final group stage fixture is on Tuesday, August 1, against Portugal, and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup wraps up on August 20, at the Final in Sydney, Australia.