By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

After winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi has made up his mind about his future at the club level. According to a report from Le Parisien, Messi is expected to extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain through the 2023-24 season. The report indicates that Messi will not make the rumored leap to the MLS just yet, instead preferring to remain at a top club like PSG for a while longer.

🔴Lionel Messi va prolonger au PSG

➡️ https://t.co/aAa6qDGKIqpic.twitter.com/BbzUBPS8fX — Le Parisien | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) December 21, 2022

The report from Le Parisien indicates that Messi has verbally agreed to extend his stay at PSG, having come to an agreement with the club during the World Cup. Despite rumors emerging that Messi could be headed to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami team in the MLS, his arrival in the United States will have to wait a while longer.

Based on his form at the World Cup, that’s not a bad decision from the 35-year-old superstar. He’s clearly still in elite form and is capable of contributing to any team on the planet. With his family believed to be quite happy in France’s capital, staying at PSG for another season was likely a no-brainer for Messi.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the reports of Messi’s extended stay in Paris.

🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon. Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

He’ll have plenty of time to explore a potential MLS move down the line, and his latest comments about his international playing career for Argentina indicate he has no intentions of calling it a career anytime soon.

PSG will be delighted to have Messi’s commitment to the club, should these reports be accurate, and will look to carry on with their elite attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, in hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League Trophy, which has evaded them in recent years despite a star-studded squad.