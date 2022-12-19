By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Lionel Messi just firmly solidified his claim for being the greatest footballer of all time after Argentina’s historic World Cup win over France on Sunday. It was one of the most epic football matches one could ever witness, and it’s only fitting that it was Messi and his team who came out on top after an unforgettable contest.

As the celebrations started, more than a few people wanted to share the moment with Messi. The 35-year-old was surrounded by his teammates, his family, and his friends while the festivities were ongoing on the pitch. Unsurprisingly, there was also a heap of VIPs who wanted to give their congratulatory messages for Messi after the Argentine superstar finally added the elusive World Cup trophy to his mind-blowing resume.

One of them was celebrity chef Salt Bae, who approached Messi right after the trophy presentation. As it turns out, however, the GOAT did not have much love for him:

Messi really gave Salt Bae the cold shoulder after winning the World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/srs1833XWU — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) December 19, 2022

To be fair, Messi did acknowledge Salt Bae. This was after the superstar chef tugged on his shoulder and his arm for a few seconds. Messi looked back at him for a second before turning to someone else. Salt Bae clearly wanted to give Messi a hug and perhaps give him a brief congratulatory message, but apparently, Leo was having none of it. Based on this exchange, it seems that Salt Bae believes that he’s much closer to the PSG forward on a personal level than he actually is. Lionel Messi clearly does not feel the same way about him. Savage.