Lionel Messi addresses his controversial relationship with China in a Weibo video statement, clarifying injury reasons.

Lionel Messi has taken to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to address the controversy surrounding his absence from a soccer game in Hong Kong, releasing a video statement to clarify the situation with China. The Inter Miami star faced backlash after missing the match, with Chinese authorities canceling subsequent games involving Argentina's national team. Still, Messi maintains his absence was due to injury and not political reasons.

On February 4, Messi's absence from the Inter Miami vs. Hong Kong XI match sparked significant backlash, leading to Chinese authorities' cancellation of two soccer games involving Argentina's national team. The anger intensified when Messi quickly returned to play in the team's game against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo, prompting questions about the nature of his recovery and accusations of disrespect towards Hong Kong and China.

In his video statement on Weibo, Messi denied any political motivation for his absence and reiterated that he could not play due to an inflamed adductor. “I’ve had a very close and special relationship with China, and I’ve done a lot of things in China,” Messi stated in the video, expressing his appreciation for his Chinese fans. He added, “I would like to see China again,” while sending good wishes to the Chinese people.

While most comments on the post expressed support and positivity towards Messi, some questioned his intentions regarding the Chinese market. Despite initial skepticism towards Messi's explanation, his video statement has garnered significant attention and engagement on Weibo, with thousands of comments and likes within hours of its release.

As Messi seeks to clarify the situation and mend relations with China fans, the controversy surrounding his absence highlights the intersection of sports and geopolitics in the global football landscape. The ongoing dialogue underscores the importance of transparent communication and mutual understanding in navigating sensitive issues within the sports world.

