Fans in Miami can be treated to free Coors Light beer thanks to Lionel Messi.

Messi helped lead Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory after a penalty shootout win over Nashville SC last night. The World Cup winner scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute to give Inter the lead. However, Nashville leveled things up thanks to Fafa Picault in the 57th minute.

Eventually, the two sides couldn't be separated and penalties were required. Messi scored his penalty, but remarkably, the shootout eventually reached the goalkeepers with Nashville's Elliot Panicco missing his spot kick to give Miami a 10-9 win and their first-ever trophy.

Messi, in the process, made history as he won his 44th trophy which is the most out of any football player. He was also named player of the tournament as he helped Inter score 22 goals in their 7 games so far.

And thanks to his and the team's efforts, Miami fans can receive a free first round of Coors Light beer at select local bars.

“After sweating out the competition, Miami deserves some Rocky Mountain cold refreshment,” Coors Light announced on their website. “We're buying the first round of Coors Light at select local bars to celebrate Miami becoming the first-ever Leagues Cup champion.”

Overall, it's been a remarkable turnaround for Inter Miami, who also added the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to the squad.

The next task for Lionel Messi and company is lifting them off bottom place in the MLS as the David Beckham-owned franchise currently sit in 15th place of the Eastern Conference with 18 points from 22 games played.

Another major turnaround there and fans can expect even more free beer.