Lionel Messi has extended his best wishes to his former PSG teammate, Marco Verratti, as the Italian midfielder embarks on a new chapter in his footballing career with Al-Arabi in Qatar, reported by GOAL. Messi conveyed his heartfelt message of goodwill through a post on his Instagram account, expressing his hope for Verratti's continued success.

The post featured a photo of the two footballers during their time together at PSG, emphasizing their camaraderie. Messi's caption read: “All the luck in your new stage, @marco_verratti92!!! You already know I wish you the best always.”

Messi and Verratti were part of the same PSG squad for two seasons before both players embarked on new journeys in the summer. Messi's transfer saw him join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, while Verratti made the move to Qatar-based Al-Arabi.

Verratti's departure from PSG marked the conclusion of an impressive 11-season stint with the Parisian club, during which he contributed significantly to their domestic success. Over the course of his tenure, Verratti played a pivotal role in PSG's achievements, including winning nine Ligue 1 titles.

As Messi settles into life in MLS with Inter Miami, he continues to stay connected with former teammates and colleagues, demonstrating the strong bonds forged during his illustrious career. Messi's gesture serves as a testament to the camaraderie and mutual respect that exist among footballers, even as they embark on new adventures in different leagues and clubs.

While Messi's involvement with Inter Miami has brought its own set of challenges and opportunities, his recent message to Marco Verratti highlights the enduring friendships and well-wishes that transcend the boundaries of the beautiful game.