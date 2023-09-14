PSG and French superstar Kylian Mbappe expressed his heartfelt farewell to longtime teammate Marco Verratti, who recently departed the club to join Al-Arabi, reported by GOAL. The emotional message shared by Mbappe on social media reflects the strong bond between the two players, who shared the dressing room at PSG for six remarkable seasons.

Mbappe's message, posted on his Instagram stories, honored Verratti as both an exceptional player and an outstanding person. He acknowledged the immense pleasure he derived from being Verratti's teammate and expressed gratitude for the memorable moments they shared on the field. Kylian Mbappe described Verratti as one of the best players he has ever seen and concluded his message with a heartfelt thank you, emphasizing the void left by his departure.

Marco Verratti's journey at PSG spanned over a decade, having joined the club in 2012. During his time with the Parisian side, the 30-year-old midfielder made 276 appearances in the league and contributed seven goals. His impressive tenure included an astonishing nine Ligue 1 titles, solidifying PSG's dominance in French football. Verratti also played a pivotal role in the club's memorable run to the UEFA Champions League final.

As PSG continues its campaign in Ligue 1 under the leadership of manager Luis Enrique, the departure of a player as influential as Verratti marks the end of an era. While Verratti embarks on a new chapter in his career with Al-Arabi, PSG and its fans bid farewell to a beloved figure who made an indelible impact on the club's history.

Although PSG faces the challenges of a new season without Verratti, the memories and achievements of his time at the club will forever remain etched in the hearts of both players and fans. PSG's journey continues, with new opportunities and aspirations on the horizon, as they seek to build on their storied legacy in French and European football.