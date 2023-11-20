In the world of sports, Lionel Messi is not just a name; he is a brand, a football legend who is not struggling with money

In the world of sports, Lionel Messi is not just a name; he is a brand, a football legend whose prowess on the field is matched only by his financial success off it, reported by caknowledge. In 2023, Messi's net worth is a staggering $620 million, securing his place as the third-highest-paid athlete globally.

A recent addition to Messi's extravagant lifestyle is a sleek Bentley luxury car, acquired for a cool $650,000. This purchase reflects the Argentine maestro's penchant for the finer things in life. The bulk of Messi's net worth is attributed to various income streams, including lucrative brand endorsements, salaries from the Argentina Football Association, and earnings from his time with FC Barcelona.

Messi's journey to financial eminence began with his remarkable career at FC Barcelona, where he netted an impressive 672 goals in 778 matches until his departure in 2021. Following a historic move to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, Messi continued to elevate his financial standing while also contributing to Argentina's World Cup triumph on December 18, 2022.

Messi's groundbreaking 2017 contract with Barcelona boasted an average annual base salary of $168 million, supplemented by an additional $40 million per year from endorsement deals. By the contract's completion, Messi had amassed over $1.3 billion, with $900 million from his salary and an additional $400 million from endorsements.

In a surprising turn of events, Messi joined David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS on June 7, 2023. The deal, reportedly earning him $1.03 million per week for four years, also involves a partnership with Apple for MLS Season Pass subscriptions.

Messi's influence extends beyond the pitch, with over 40 global brand endorsements, each fetching more than $5 million. Notably, he champions the causes of non-profit organizations like UNICEF and the Red Cross. Adidas, Messi's long-standing sponsor since 2006, is a key contributor to his staggering $27 million endorsement income.

As the world's highest-paid athlete, Lionel Messi's financial standing remains unshakable, firmly securing his place as a football icon both on and off the field.