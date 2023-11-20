Barcelona finds itself in a state of frustration and disappointment as talented midfielder Gavi suffers an injury while on international duty

Barcelona finds itself in a state of frustration and disappointment as talented midfielder Gavi suffers a severe injury while on international duty with the Spain national team, reported by GOAL. The 19-year-old, seen as a key part of Xavi's first-team plans, limped off the field in tears during a Euro 2024 qualification clash against Georgia, with initial reports suggesting ligament damage, potentially sidelining him for the remainder of the 2023-24 season if an ACL problem is confirmed.

The injury has left Barcelona, the defending La Liga champions, particularly dismayed. Mundo Deportivo reports that the club is displeased with what they perceive as unnecessary risks taken with Gavi's fitness in a match that held no significant stakes, given Spain's prior qualification for the European Championship.

Barcelona questions the wisdom of retaining Gavi in the starting lineup for a game that could have exposed him to fatigue and potential injury risks. Only two players kept their starting berths from the previous match against Cyprus, and Gavi's continued participation raises eyebrows at Camp Nou.

The blame for Gavi's injury is also being placed on Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, by Barcelona. However, De La Fuente rejects the complaints, stating, “I understand Barca's complaints, but if it wasn't Gavi, it could have happened to someone else. This can happen in a La Liga match, in training, or in any situation. Sometimes we don't realize the risk that each moment entails when you put on your boots.”

As Barcelona seeks answers and clarity, questions arise about the decision-making process that led to Gavi's injury, adding an unwanted layer of tension between the club and the Spain national team. The incident underscores the challenges clubs face when their players are on international duty and the need for better coordination to ensure player well-being.