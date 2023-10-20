In a shocking turn of events, Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, who was part of Argentina’s victorious World Cup team in 2022 alongside Lionel Messi, has been handed a two-year ban for failing a drugs test, reported by GOAL. The 35-year-old forward, now playing for Italian side Monza, tested positive for a prohibited substance before the Qatar tournament where Argentina clinched the gold medal. Despite the results being known to his former club, Sevilla, Gomez was only recently informed of his punishment.

The veteran player blamed his positive test on a children’s sickness syrup that he took without consulting Sevilla’s medical staff, citing a restless night's sleep as the reason for taking the medicine. However, this explanation was not accepted by anti-doping authorities. As a result, Gomez is now facing a two-year suspension, raising concerns about his potential early retirement from professional football.

Gomez had a prominent stint at Serie A side Atalanta from 2014 to 2021, making 252 appearances for the club and contributing significantly to their bid for Champions League qualification. After leaving Atalanta and briefly joining Sevilla, his contract was terminated in the summer of 2023.

Now faced with the ban, Gomez has a crucial decision to make – whether to appeal the verdict in hopes of having the ban overturned or reduced. This unfortunate incident has cast a shadow over the career of a player who was not only a key contributor to his clubs but also a vital part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team alongside the iconic Lionel Messi.