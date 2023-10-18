Lionel Messi‘s brilliance shone once again as he led Argentina to a commanding 2-0 victory over Peru in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, reported by GOAL. Scoring both goals for his team, Messi's exceptional performance not only sealed the win but also solidified his status as a football legend. With these goals, Messi's tally in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying reached an impressive 31, surpassing his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez's record of 29 goals for Uruguay.

Argentina's flawless record in the qualifiers—winning all four matches—places them confidently at the top of the standings, boasting a five-point lead over their closest rivals, Uruguay, Brazil, and Venezuela. Messi's influence on the team's success is undeniable, as he continues to inspire his teammates with his unmatched skills and leadership.

After the match, Messi expressed his admiration for the team's performance, stating, “This team is incredible, every time they play, they are very close to being the best in history.” He emphasized the team's growth, unity, and confidence, especially after their recent World Cup victory, indicating that they are on the path to becoming one of the greatest teams in football history.

As Messi prepares to return to Inter Miami, his impact on the team's dynamics is eagerly anticipated. While he might miss the initial part of the upcoming MLS double-header against Charlotte, fans are hopeful that the 36-year-old maestro will grace the field during the return fixture on Saturday. Messi's return to club football is eagerly awaited, with fans anticipating more moments of magic and brilliance on both the international and domestic stages.