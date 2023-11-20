Lionel Messi is set to make waves beyond the pitch as six of his iconic jerseys worn during the 2022 World Cup journey go up for auction

Lionel Messi, the maestro of the football world, is set to make waves beyond the pitch as six of his iconic jerseys worn during the 2022 World Cup journey go up for auction, reported by GOAL. The memorabilia is in the race against Michal Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls jersey for a record price.

Sotheby's, the renowned auction house, will be facilitating the sale of Messi's match-worn shirts from key moments in the tournament. The collection includes jerseys from the intense final against France, the thrilling semi-final clash with Croatia, the epic quarter-final against Netherlands, the round-of-16 match versus Australia, and two from Argentina's group-stage games. As bids open between November 30 and December 14, it is anticipated that this unique memorabilia may fetch a substantial sum, with estimates suggesting a potential record-breaking £8 million ($10 million).

A significant portion of the proceeds will be directed towards charitable causes, adding a philanthropic dimension to this historic auction. The current record for sports memorabilia stands at £8.1 million ($10 million), held by Michael Jordan's iconic Chicago Bulls jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Sotheby's, expressing the symbolic value of Messi's shirts, stated, “These match-worn shirts are artefacts of Messi's legacy, symbolizing the culmination of a career filled with hard work and an undying passion for the beautiful game. Messi's 2022 World Cup journey was about more than just winning; it was about inspiring generations of footballers and fans.”

The auctioned shirts, worn through the first half of each respective match, represent triumph and perseverance, encapsulating Messi's greatness and the lasting impact he has made on the football world. The current record sale price for a Messi shirt stands at £360,000, emphasizing the immense value placed on memorabilia associated with football's living legend.

As fans eagerly await the outcome of this historic auction, it marks not only a bid for sports history but also a generous contribution to charitable initiatives, aligning with Messi's legacy of inspiration and excellence both on and off the field.