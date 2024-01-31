Discover the excitement surrounding the upcoming Bonhams auction of Lionel Messi's historic FC Barcelona debut contract.

Football enthusiasts and avid collectors are counting the days to the highly anticipated auction of a truly iconic artifact – the napkin on which Lionel Messi signed his first contract with FC Barcelona on December 14, 2000. This historic piece of football memorabilia, set to go under the hammer at Bonhams, a prestigious British auction house, between March 18 and 27, is expected to fetch an estimated price ranging from £300,000 to £500,000.

Preserved with utmost care in a secure location since its inception, the napkin holds not only Messi's signature but also those of Carles Rexach, Barcelona's technical secretary, and Josep Maria Minguella, the revered talent scout who played a pivotal role in bringing Messi to the club. The significance of this artifact lies not just in its physicality but in its profound impact on Messi's unparalleled career and the destiny of FC Barcelona.

The signatures were penned during a momentous lunch at La Reial Societat de Tennis Pompeia in Montjuïc, marking the official commitment to Messi's journey with Barcelona. The inscription, in blue pen ink, bears witness to the determination shown by Rexach despite differing opinions within the club regarding the young prodigy.

The journey to this contract signing was uncertain, as Messi faced skepticism due to growth-related concerns. FC Barcelona, recognizing his incredible talent but wary of potential obstacles, implemented a treatment plan to ensure his physical development aligned with his age.

Originally intended for donation to the FC Barcelona museum, the napkin's journey has taken a different turn, finding itself on the auction block. Ian Ehling, Head of Books and Manuscripts at Bonhams in New York, said, “This is one of the most exciting items I've handled. Yes, it's a paper napkin, but it's the famous napkin that marked the beginning of Lionel Messi's career.”

As the auction date approaches, the football world is captivated by the prospect of discovering who will become the proud owner of this extraordinary piece of history. The napkin symbolizes Barcelona's commitment to young talent and represents the genesis of Lionel Messi's extraordinary journey to becoming one of the greatest footballers in history.

