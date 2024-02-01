Discover the changes and star-studded matchups awaiting in the 2024 Leagues Cup, with Inter Miami gearing up to defend their title.

The 2024 Leagues Cup promises to be a riveting spectacle, with significant changes announced for the upcoming competition. After a sensational 2023 edition that witnessed Lionel Messi leading Inter Miami to victory, the tournament has evolved with a three-tiered rankings system and hub privileges for select Liga MX teams. As anticipation builds, the football world awaits exciting matchups, including Inter Miami facing off against Tigres, setting the stage for a clash between two football giants.

The 2023 Leagues Cup was defined by Messi's extraordinary debut for Inter Miami, culminating in a stunning free-kick to secure victory against Cruz Azul. Messi's 10-goal tournament led to Inter Miami's triumph, marking a Cinderella story for the David Beckham-fronted team. As the 2024 edition approaches, the competition introduces new features such as a three-tiered ranking system, a no-tie format leading to penalty kicks, and hub privileges for top-ranked Liga MX teams.

The three-tiered ranking system considers the 2023 MLS regular season and the Clausura and Apertura matches, determining each club's tier. With 47 teams divided into three groups, excluding the reigning champions, the group stage promises fair pairings in an East vs. West format. Additionally, hub privileges offer Liga MX champions and top-ranked Mexican clubs advantages, minimizing travel and granting hosting rights at pre-determined venues.

Inter Miami, aiming to repeat their 2023 success, has bolstered its squad with additions like Luis Suarez and Julian Gressel. The team's aspirations are high, with Tata Martino at the helm and Messi leading the attack. Former USMNT star DaMarcus Beasley believes that with their star-studded lineup, Inter Miami is poised to win championships consistently.

Excitement surrounds notable matchups, including USMNT star Cade Cowell facing his former club, the San Jose Earthquakes, and Inter Miami taking on Tigres, a Mexican heavyweight. Beasley expresses eagerness for these encounters, anticipating the drama and competition for which the Leagues Cup is renowned.

As the 2024 Leagues Cup approaches, football enthusiasts can anticipate unparalleled action, dynamic matchups, and a platform for the best teams to showcase their talent. The tournament's changes and star-studded lineups set the stage for a captivating edition, emphasizing the global appeal of the competition. The world will watch as the tournament kicks off on July 26, with the championship match slated for August 25, promising a thrilling spectacle for football fans worldwide.

