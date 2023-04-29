The Detroit Lions have had an interesting 2023 NFL Draft so far, and they have made another intriguing decision. Detroit has swung an intra-division trade with their bitter rival Green Bay Packers.

The Lions traded picks 48 and 159 in this year’s draft to Green Bay in exchange for pick 45. With the pick, Detroit selected Alabama defender Brian Branch.

Many considered Branch as a potential top-15 prospect. And most certainly had the Alabama defender as a first-round prospect. However, he fell out of the first round and continued to fall before Detroit’s move up.

Branch is a bit of a swiss army knife on defense. He is a highly instinctive player with a high floor. The Alabama defender is a nickel by trade but can play as a safety if the Lions need him to.

Branch is the second Alabama player the Lions have selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Detroit shocked everyone by selecting running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick on Thursday.

Beyond that, the Lions have gone to the Iowa Hawkeye well in 2023. Detroit’s second pick of the first round was used on Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. And their first pick of the second round saw them select tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Lions were not done trading after this deal with Green Bay. Detroit traded down with the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round. The Lions moved picks 55 and 194 to the defending champions for picks 63, 122, and 249.

The Lions have had a bit of a weird draft on paper. However, they find insane value here in the second round and continue adding to a much improved secondary ahead of the 2023 season.