The Kansas City Chiefs ended Thursday’s first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the final pick of the round. Chiefs fans didn’t need to wait all night to see their team pick again on Friday.

The Chiefs struck a deal with the Detroit Lions, trading up for pick 55. Kansas City acquired picks 55 and 194 from the Lions in exchange for pick 63, 122, and 249. With the 55th pick, the Chiefs selected wide receiver Rashee Rice from SMU.

The Chiefs had an interest in picking up a wide receiver in this draft. However, names began leaving the board as teams picked up pass-catchers of their own. So, Kansas City moved up to ensure they didn’t miss a player they coveted.

Rice played collegiately at SMU and flashed a lot of versatility. SMU moved Rice around their formations, playing him in different spots. He is a strong receiver with excellent hands and is not afraid to play bully ball when needed.

In 2022, Rice had an excellent season for the Mustangs. He played 12 games, catching 96 passes for 1355 yards while catching 10 touchdown passes. He earned first-team All-AAC and second-team All-American honors.

Kansas City lost a few receivers in the offseason, necessitating a move. JuJu Smith Schuster signed with the Chiefs’ AFC rival New England Patriots. And Mecole Hardman left to join the New York Jets.

Rice is an excellent pass catcher who will not be bullied by NFL corners. There are concerns about his play speed, but this is a great addition to the offense for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.