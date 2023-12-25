Lions' Taylor Decker dreamed of this day.

Left tackle Taylor Decker has been playing for the Detroit Lions since he entered the NFL in 2016. In other words, he's been through a lot, which makes Sunday's 30-24 win on the road over the Minnesota Vikings so much sweeter. With that victory, Detroit clinched the franchise's first division title since 1993. It's quite an achievement for Detroit, which, in the previous several seasons was mired in mediocrity. Well, not anymore.

Taylor Decker reacts to Lions' success after win against the Vikings

After the meeting with the Vikings, Decker, taken in the first round (16th overall) by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft, did not shy away from showing his emotions.

“It’s emotional, man,” Decker said during a postgame interview with Eric Woodyard on ESPN. “We’ve been through a lot of battles. It’s been a long time coming and it feels great.”

“It feels great to just dig ourselves out of that hole that we were in and to become a team that people respect. It’s just cool to play meaningful games in December. All of our goals and everything, it’s right in front of us. I couldn’t be happier. I love this group. I love these coaches, the whole organization and the city of Detroit. They deserve it.”

#Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker to ESPN on winning 1st division title in 30 years: “It feels great to just dig ourselves out of that hole that we were in and to become a team that people respect.” pic.twitter.com/ItkSZLJxtI — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 25, 2023

The job is not done for Decker and the Lions, who can still win the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 11-4 Lions have a date with the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington in Week 17 before concluding the regular season in Week 18 versus the Vikings again at home.