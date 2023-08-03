The Detroit Lions hype train has hit a new mark. Not only do the Lions have genuine playoff expectations heading into the season, but the fans are more excited than ever to watch them play this year.

Lions fans are so excited for their team's upcoming season that there is a wait list for season tickets, a monumental feat in Ford Field's stadium history. “A packed house here at Lions camp today and at Ford Field all season. For the first time in stadium history, the team is starting a waiting list for season tickets. All sold out,” per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Detroit opened up their current stadium, Ford Field, in 20o2 and finally have a wait list on season tickets after twenty years. Prior to the opening of Ford Field, the Lions played at the Pontiac Silverdome from 1975-2001.

Detroit has of course been one of the least successful teams in the NFL since the Super Bowl era began, having not won an NFL title since 1957. They are won of only four teams to never reach the Super Bowl, and have only won one playoff game in the Super Bowl era, in 1991 with Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

Thanks to head coach Dan Campbell, fans are hopeful for a turnaround. After taking over for the Lions in 2021, he garnered national attention by talking about “biting off kneecaps.” With a much improved roster, Campbell and the Lions finished the 2022 season 9-8 and just having missed the playoffs. If Dan Campbell can get the team over the hump and make the playoffs or even win a playoff game, he will for sure have won the hearts of Detroit.

Lions fans have been patient long enough, it's time to see if the team can get it done on the field.