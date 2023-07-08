The Detroit Lions have been one of the longest-running sad stories in the NFL for decades. However, the Lions turned things around during the 2022 season when they finished the year with a winning 9-8 record. The key to their season was a powerful closing burst that saw the Lions earn victories in 8 of their final 10 games. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the team's passing game played key roles in the surge.

As a result there is legitimate optimism surrounding the Lions as they prepare for the 2023 season. Several NFL observers believe the Lions are the top choice to win the NFC North title this season. The reason for the faith in the team is a consistent and somewhat powerful passing game that should continue to be productive. The defense also appears improved.

St. Brown is thrilled that those who follow the team have the same kind of confidence that many of the Lions players have in themselves.

“My rookie year, we went 3-13-1, Lions fans were still there for us, ” St. Brown said. “And now the hype is crazy. When I go back for OTAs and whatnot, you go to the grocery store, you go to the restaurant, whatever you’re doing that day. If a fan sees you, they’re super excited. They have big expectations, but I feel like no matter what, they’re always going to be there for us. ”

The Lions' NFC North opponents all have issues going into the season. The Bears are a rebuilding team, the Packers enter a new era without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Vikings are trying to rebuild a porous defense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 106 passes for 1,161 yards and 6 touchdowns as he emerged as a star for the team last year.