By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions weren’t playing for their own spot in the playoffs on Sunday night. Rather, the Lions, who were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day after the Seattle Seahawks beat the LA Rams, were playing purely to spoil the Green Bay Packers season. They did precisely that, stunning Aaron Rodgers and Co. in Week 18 and ending their season, sending their arch-rivals to an early offseason and a disappointing end to their campaign.

In classic rivalry nature, the Lions rubbed salt in the wound of the Packers on social media. Via Tik Tok, the Lions trolled the Packers with a hilarious video featuring clips Aaron Jones and Aaron Rodgers underestimating Detroit ahead of the regular-season finale.

The Lions social media team just bludgeoned Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/LIIxzRMchG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 9, 2023

Rodgers and the Packers clearly had different expectations as to how their regular-season finale would play out. After a second-half resurgence, the Packers looked to be on the verge of clinching a most improbable playoff berth. The only thing standing in their way, when push came to shove, was the rival Lions.

The Packers didn’t seem worried about facing their NFC North foes, having beaten them with ease throughout much of the past two decades. They’ll wish they had taken their preparations a bit more seriously after the stunning 20-16 defeat.

The Lions didn’t pull any punches on social media in the aftermath, either. They savagely roasted Rodgers and the Packers with their Tik Tok video, offering a plethora of reminders of the Packers’ regular-season record (8-9, if you weren’t aware).

With Aaron Rodgers’ future in football up in the air, the Lions aren’t hesitating to celebrate their victory, and aren’t holding back in doing so.