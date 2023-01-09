By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring after the Green Bay Packers’ failed playoff bid in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions? Well, many NFL fans think that’s the case based on Rodgers’ action towards Jameson Williams after the game.

After the Lions took down the Packers 20-16 to deny them a playoff berth, Williams approached Rodgers for a potential jersey swap. However, the Green Bay veteran respectfully rejected the request from the Detroit rookie, telling him that he’s “gotta hold on to this one.”

"I gotta hold on to this one." Aaron Rodgers to Jameson Williams, who asked for his jersey after the game. (via @SNFonNBC) pic.twitter.com/4BnCEjRuSg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2023

While it could simply be Aaron Rodgers trying to hide his frustration or he simply didn’t feel like giving it to Jameson Williams after a painful loss, some couldn’t help but think it’s an indication he’s considering retirement. After all, his jersey wouldn’t have that much significance aside from the fact that it’s the gear he wore in a losing season with Green Bay.

But if that’s his last game-worn jersey with the Packers, now that’s a different story.

“Rodgers retiring??” one commenter asked. Another Twitter user said, “Bro is going to retire.”

Several others commented that he is “gone,” while some shared that it could simply mean he’s leaving Green Bay but not really retiring.

“I don’t think he’s retiring, but I think he’s going to try his best to land somewhere else,” another fan said.

A second supporter said, “Hope he goes somewhere to win a championship. This franchise wasted his best years.”

To be fair, it’s unlikely Aaron Rodgers is thinking about his future right after the game. Emotions are high during such moments, and it’s hard to say for sure what’s going on in his mind.

Besides, Rodgers has quite a long offseason to make a decision about his future.