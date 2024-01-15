Aidan Hutchinson, Lions were looking for revenge

The Detroit Lions and their fans were starving for an NFL playoffs victory going into Sunday night, but they were well-fed by the end of their hard-fought, drought-ending NFC Wildcard victory. Dan Campbell's gutsy group edged out the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23, to earn the right to host another postseason game next weekend against either the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that's not the opponent they had in mind.

The Lions were hungry for a Divisional Round clash versus the team many fans believed stole a victory from their grasp a couple weeks ago. Aidan Hutchinson perfectly expressed their collective wishes.

“We all wanted Dallas again, but it's gonna be fun next weekend,” the star defensive end said postgame, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Those plans were shockingly disrupted by the Green Bay Packers.



A massive upset prevents Lions from getting revenge

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Lions on Saturday, Dec. 30 following some late-game controversy involving a so-called ineligible offensive lineman downfield. Head coach Dan Campbell was enraged, as were legions of NFL fans who believe officiating should be addressed. The result essentially locked Detroit in as the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

But as fate has it, and fate always seems to frown upon the Cowboys in January these days, the Lions have reclaimed home-field advantage for next Sunday afternoon's Divisional matchup. Aidan Hutchinson- who was one of the biggest heroes in the monumental win over LA with six tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss- will surely be able to put aside any unfinished business with Dallas for the time being.

The Michigan native and the rest of the team should savor this moment for a bit. A wild, long-anticipated postseason ride continues for this still-hungry franchise and fan base.