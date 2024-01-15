Sports media personality Skip Bayless was trolled by the internet after his Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday afternoon, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered perhaps the most embarrassing of the franchise's several recent playoff collapses with a 48-32 demolition at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Making matters more embarrassing for the Cowboys was that they were playing in front of their home fans at AT&T Stadium, leading many to expect Prescott and the offense to cruise to an easy victory.

Instead, Dallas quickly found themselves down 27-0 at one point before mounting a late-game push to make the score a lot more respectable than it could have been.

After the game, noted Cowboys fanatic and FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless found himself the victim of some ruthless trolling on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Skip Bayless throwing his Cowboys jersey into the trash. pic.twitter.com/YM8PuynPHH — Jeannette (@jayher17) January 15, 2024

The joy I have knowing Skip Bayless is miserable right now 🤭 #GBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/PXEPOm7zpL — Dana 🌊 (@5drinkMax) January 15, 2024

Others reacted to a video Bayless posted of himself throwing some of his Cowboys memorabilia into a trash can.

Skip Bayless has been doing top tier performance art since the 80’s and he is the fan of the most tragic team in football. Salute to the king pic.twitter.com/XvobD32Xxo — Rare Candy (@Rarecandypod1) January 15, 2024

The Cowboys did not give their faithful much to cheer about on Sunday afternoon. The Packers seized control of this one early, marching right down the field for a touchdown on their first possession and growing stronger from there. Prescott, meanwhile, struggled mightily, throwing an interception in front of his own end zone, and then later an outright pick six, both in the first half.

So begins what figures to be another long and excruciating offseason for the Cowboys with no clear direction moving forward. Speculation about the future of both Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy will run rampant in the coming days, but for now, most Cowboys fans are just feeling something very familiar: disappointment.