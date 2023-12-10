Aidan Hutchinson was besides himself after a crucial play led to the Lions downfall against the Bears in Week 14.

While they entered the contest as heavy favorites, the Detroit Lions still fell to the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Following the Lions loss, star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was beside himself.

With the game tied 13-13 late in the third quarter, Chicago scored a wild touchdown on fourth & 13. Hutchinson was drawn offsides on the play. From there, things continued to go down hill for the Lions, as they lost 28-13.

Following the loss, Hutchinson was ‘disgusted' in himself. He was very emotional in the Lions locker room, letting it be known how upset he was at himself for the play. He took blame for the loss and was just overall distraught about how things played out, via Ben Raven of MLive.

Lions defensive end John Cominsky took notice of how hard Hutchinson took the loss. While Hutchinson beat himself up over it, Cominsky wanted him to know that Detroit has his back, via Raven.

“Hutch is beating himself up, it's on all of us, we've got to lift him up,” Cominsky said.

With the loss, Detroit dropped to 9-4 on the season. They still hold a strong lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, but their loss to the Bears showed a sign of weakness in the Lions.

With Aidan Hutchinson being this upset, he seems unwilling to let the Lions suffer a similar fate. They'll have to battle for their playoff spot, no matter who the opponent is. But while Hutchinson and the Lions suffered a setback in Week 14, their play throughout 2023 points to brighter days in Detroit.