The Detroit Lions' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field came with another setback, as linebacker Alex Anzalone suffered a concussion. He was later downgraded to “out” by the team as the game approached its conclusion.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter when Anzalone was accidentally hit by teammate Derrick Barnes while both were in pursuit of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Anzalone left the game under his own power but was placed in concussion protocol shortly after.

Video of the incident can be viewed below:

Eventually, he was downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest, an eventual 20-16 triumph by the visiting Buccaneers that improved their record to a perfect two wins and no losses; the Lions dropped back to the .500 mark at one win and one loss apiece.

As of now, the Detroit Lions have not commented on Alex Anzalone’s status for their upcoming Week 3 matchup next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. If Anzalone is unable to play, the Lions are expected to turn to Malcolm Rodriguez as his replacement.

Before exiting Sunday’s game, Anzalone recorded four total tackles, with three of them being of the solo variety.

Alex Anzalone has had several stints on Injured Reserve

LB Alex Anzalone walks off the field during day two of the Detroit Lions training camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anzalone was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft after playing college football at the University of Florida. After three seasons with the Saints, he signed with the Detroit Lions in 2021. His strong on-field performances led the Lions' management to reward him with a three-year contract extension in 2023, valued at $18.75 million. In 2024, he was named an NFL Pro Bowl Alternate.

Throughout his career, Anzalone has faced multiple injuries, resulting in several stints on Injured Reserve during his time with both the Saints and the Lions.

Concussions are once again at the forefront of NFL injury news, as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered the third brain injury of his career on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills; many are openly expressing a desire to see him walk away from the game before he suffers more physical damage.