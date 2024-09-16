The Detroit Lions' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field came with another setback, as linebacker Alex Anzalone suffered a concussion. He was later downgraded to “out” by the team as the game approached its conclusion.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter when Anzalone was accidentally hit by teammate Derrick Barnes while both were in pursuit of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Anzalone left the game under his own power but was placed in concussion protocol shortly after.

Video of the incident can be viewed below:

Alex Anzalone concussion video. Brutal helmet shot into right jaw. pic.twitter.com/exl3YHsQjf — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) September 15, 2024

Eventually, he was downgraded to out for the remainder of the contest, an eventual 20-16 triumph by the visiting Buccaneers that improved their record to a perfect two wins and no losses; the Lions dropped back to the .500 mark at one win and one loss apiece.