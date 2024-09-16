As of now, the Detroit Lions have not commented on Alex Anzalone’s status for their upcoming Week 3 matchup next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. If Anzalone is unable to play, the Lions are expected to turn to Malcolm Rodriguez as his replacement.
Before exiting Sunday’s game, Anzalone recorded four total tackles, with three of them being of the solo variety.
Alex Anzalone has had several stints on Injured Reserve
Anzalone was originally drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft after playing college football at the University of Florida. After three seasons with the Saints, he signed with the Detroit Lions in 2021. His strong on-field performances led the Lions' management to reward him with a three-year contract extension in 2023, valued at $18.75 million. In 2024, he was named an NFL Pro Bowl Alternate.
Throughout his career, Anzalone has faced multiple injuries, resulting in several stints on Injured Reserve during his time with both the Saints and the Lions.
