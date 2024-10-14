The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 encounter in Arlington was a snoozer.It was lopsided in favor of the visiting team, with Detroit coming away with a 47-9 win. But just because that game was over, it apparently doesn't mean that the hostility between Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis is over.

On Monday, St. Brown shared a screenshot of an alleged private message sent to him by Lewis.

“You a b***h,” Lewis' message read (h/t Ari Meirov).

Nevertheless, St. Brown's Lions got the better of whatever Dallas' defense threw at them on Sunday. Brown did not exactly put up a fiery performance, but he still scored a touchdown to go with 37 receiving yards on four catches and four targets. As a team, the Lions dumped 492 total yards from scrimmage on the Cowboys, who were lackluster on both ends of the field.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff repeatedly marched the Lions' offense into Dallas territory, finishing with 315 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 18-of-25 pass completions. Detroit's win was sweet revenge for the Lions' 20-19 loss to the Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, which also took place at AT&T Stadium.

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis have history

This is not the first time that St. Brown reacted off the field to Lewis' trash-talking.

“I'm like, ‘Yo, hold on. I'm gonna have to go hard. He was talking crazy out of pocket. [Jameson Williams] heard it too, he was coming in. At that point, it was like, I don't know what he's saying. I'm trying to make plays, win the game, I'm not worried about him,” ASB explained,” the Lions wideout said of Lewis during a July episode of the “The Pivot Podcast.”

Lewis also reacted to that comment by St. Brown.

“I am passionate about my craft and I don't want to be friends with everyone, especially a Detroit Lion not from Detroit,” Lewis posted at the time via Instagram Stories.

In any case, both the Lions and the Cowboys will be moving on to their next assignments. Detroit will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 while Dallas will have a bye in Week 7 before locking horns with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.