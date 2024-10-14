Sunday was not a very good day for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans.

After barely beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on the road, the Cowboys got absolutely destroyed in Week 6 by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in Arlington. With Dallas struggling in nearly every facet of football in Week 6, the Cowboys suffered a humiliating 47-9 loss to the Lions.

Such a loss usually gets pinned on the stars of the losing side, and it was no different for the Cowboys this time, with quarterback Dak Prescott getting called out left and right by fans for his forgettable performance under center. Of course, Cowboys fan Skip Bayless had things to get off his chest after seeing his beloved Dallas embarrassed at home.

“I never thought I'd rather have Jared Goff than Dak Prescott … but I do now,” Bayless posted on X (formerly Twitter). “It has come to this.”

Bayless did not stop there.

“The Highest Paid Player in Football has been the starting quarterback for four straight home games in which the Cowboys were blown out by halftime,” Bayless added in a separate post on X.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's play not matching his massive extension deal

It can be recalled that Prescott got the massive extension deal he wanted just before the start of the 2024 NFL regular season, as he inked a four-year deal worth $240 million with the Cowboys.

The expectation that comes with that kind of expensive contract is huge, to say the least. However, it doesn't seem like Prescott's play is living up to the amount he inked prior to the season.

That was very much on display in the Lions game where the former Mississippi State Bulldogs star connected on just 17 of his 33 throws for 178 passing yards and zero touchdowns. Prescott got intercepted twice and sacked four times for a loss of 26 yards. Dallas' offense looked disjointed with Prescott running the show. While the Cowboys got their chances in the red zone, they failed to succeed on any of their three tries inside the Lions' 20-yard territory. Moreover, Dallas was just 3-for-13 on third-down situations.

As a whole, the Cowboys generated just 251 total yards from scrimmage, which painfully pales in comparison to the 492 total yards that the Lions slapped Dallas' defense with. Jared Goff easily was the better quarterback in the game, having thrown for 315 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 18-of-25 pass completions.

Prescott, who now has three multi-interception games through six weeks in the 2024 season, has no place to go but up after such a poor showing on the field. He and the Cowboys will have a long break to address their issues, with Dallas having a bye in Week 7. They will emerge from their lengthy rest in Week 8 for another tough test against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara on Oct. 27.