May 27, 2025 at 10:34 AM ET

The Detroit Lions have some unfinished business to attend to during the 2025 NFL season. Detroit had the best season in franchise history in 2024, winning 15 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Unfortunately, it all came to an end in the playoffs after a brutal loss against the Commanders. Detroit was ravaged by injuries on the defensive side of the ball and it was bound to cost them at some point.

But now the Lions are healthy and ready to make up for lost time. Even Aidan Hutchinson should be good to go after his brutal leg injury.

The Lions also brought in a ton of new players during NFL free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Detroit replaced Carlton Davis III with DJ Reed on a three-year contract worth $48 million. They also added depth on both sides of the ball, which should help shield them from injury in 2025.

Detroit did not prioritize the edge rusher position during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Lions did add several players who could have big roles later this fall.

The Lions added DT Tyleik Williams in the first round. He should immediately fill in for the injured Alim McNeill and eventually become his counterpart on the defensive line.

Rookie minicamp is the first opportunity for NFL coaching staffs to get a good look at their new players. It may not be as important as training camp or the preseason, but it is the first step on each player's NFL journey.

So how did Detroit's rookies look at rookie minicamp? Will any of these players make a huge impact for the Lions later this fall?

Below we will explore one Lions rookie who stood out during rookie minicamp earlier in May.

Isaac TeSlaa certainly looks like an NFL wide receiver

Isaac TeSlaa was not a popular draft pick.

Lions fans, as well as the rest of NFL media, were critical of Detroit for giving up so much to trade up for TeSlaa.

Detroit traded two future third-round picks to trade up in the third round to grab TeSlaa. Not only is this a huge price to pay, the Lions did so for a player who was not on the radar for many other teams.

Lions GM Brad Holmes called TeSlaa has “favorite” wide receiver in the draft. TeSlaa made Holmes look like the smartest man in the room once again by having an incredible performance at Detroit's rookie minicamp.

The Athletic's Colton Pouncey gave TeSlaa an excellent review during an article recapping Lions rookie minicamp.

“TeSlaa looks the part of an NFL receiver,” Pouncey wrote. “He’s got size, he accelerates quickly, has second-level speed and strong hands. The Lions were moving him around, playing in the slot on some looks and out wide on others.”

Pouncey noted a few instances where TeSlaa made some impressive plays.

“I spent the majority of time watching him on Friday. He was separating with ease on crossers and out routes, using speed and footwork to create space,” Pouncey added. “He made a toe-tap catch on the sideline during one period, and was targeted on three consecutive routes during the final team period — catching two of them.”

Pouncey also called TeSlaa a “QB-friendly receiver” which could make him one of Jared Goff's new favorite targets.

It is too early to crown TeSlaa as a hit just yet. That said, it now makes more sense why Brad Holmes was so high on TeSlaa during the 2025 NFL Draft.

What role will Isaac TeSlaa have during his rookie season?

It will be interesting to see where TeSlaa begins Lions training camp on the depth chart.

Detroit clearly has some high long-term hopes for TeSlaa.

TeSlaa's spot on the final roster seems almost guaranteed. The Lions already have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Tim Patrick as their entrenched starters entering training camp.

As a result, TeSlaa will be in competition with veteran Kalif Raymond, fellow rookie Dominic Lovett, fan favorite Tom Kennedy, and a slew of other players for backup roles.

Entering training camp, the most likely scenario is that Raymond and TeSlaa earn the fourth and fifth roster spots at receiver. If the Lions decide to keep a sixth receiver, it would likely be someone who can contribute on special teams.

If that becomes true, TeSlaa should have some opportunities during his rookie season. Even if those only come as a run blocker while giving the other receivers a breather.

But there is still a chance he could make a splash in 2025.

The best-case scenario for TeSlaa would be eating into Tim Patrick's role during his rookie season. It is within the range of outcomes that TeSlaa steals Patrick's role entirely, but it is unlikely to happen early in the season.

Perhaps the most realistic path to TeSlaa taking over for Patrick is the veteran receiver suffering another injury. Nobody is hoping for that, but it is a possibility.

Lions fans will be happy with TeSlaa as long as he eventually becomes a starting wide receiver. If that does not happen in 2025, it probably will in 2026.