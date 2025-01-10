The Detroit Lions are having their best season in franchise history. Detroit finished the regular season with a 15-2 record, which beats the previous franchise record by three whole games. The Lions are the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and are currently enjoying a bye week. That gave one Lions players a chance to show off his new hair ahead of the postseason.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown showed up for the Pistons vs. Warriors game on Thursday night in Detroit. St. Brown was rocking his Honolulu Blue hair.

“You wanted to go with the blue hair again for the playoffs?” a reporter asked St. Brown during the game.

“I did, I had to do it,” St. Brown replied.

St. Brown shrugged off concerns that his girlfriend may have a problem with his new blue hair.

“She loves it,” St. Brown concluded. “She loves it either way so we're all good.”

St. Brown first wore the Honolulu Blue hair during Detroit's historic playoff run during the 2023 season. St. Brown announced on Monday that the blue hair was coming back again this winter.

The hair is looking good as the NFL playoffs kick off this weekend.

Lions' coordinators Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn spending the bye doing head coaching interviews

There may soon be a Dan Campbell coaching tree in the NFL.

The Lions are on a bye week during the first round of the playoffs. As a result, their coordinators are available to conduct head coaching interviews with other teams. It seems that both coordinators are in high demand.

Lions OC Ben Johnson has been the hot name on the coaching market for the last two offseasons. Johnson will participate in four head coaching interviews over the next two days. He will meet with the Raiders and Patriots on Friday and the Bears and Jaguars on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lions DC Aaron Glenn received a whopping six interview requests for the week. Glenn declined to interview with the Patriots and instead will take five interviews this week. He interviewed with the Jets on Thursday and will talk to the Saints and Raiders on Friday. Finally, he will interview with the Jaguars and Bears on Sunday.

Glenn may be more likely to leave Detroit this offseason than Johnson. Glenn is currently the betting favorite to get the head coaching job in New Orleans. He spent one year in New Orleans as a player and multiple seasons as a coach before becoming the DC in Detroit.

The bye week could end up being very helpful for Johnson and Glenn's careers. If the Lions did not have a bye week, but still advanced deep into the playoffs, they would have been unavailable for interviews until later this month, or possibly into February.

If that had happened, teams with head coaching vacancies could have gotten impatient and hired other candidates before interviewing Glenn or Johnson.

It will be interesting to see if one of these coordinators finally becomes a first-time head coach this winter.