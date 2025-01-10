Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been one of the top names in the NFL's head coaching market this year. One team showing interest in Glenn was the New England Patriots. That interest, however, was one-sided as Glenn rejected the Patriots' request to interview him.

“#Lions DC Aaron Glenn has declined an interview request from the #Patriots, per sources. Glenn will interview for the other five head coaching vacancies over the next few days,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported via Twitter/X.

The Patriots, who parted with head coach Jerod Mayo after one season, have emerged as the front-runner to land Mike Vrabel as their next coach. New England went 4-13 in 2024, causing owner Robert Kraft to make a change in leadership.

Glenn has a busy week of interviews lined up in addition to preparing for the Lions' playoff run. The New York Jets interviewed Glenn on Thursday. Glenn will speak with the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. His week will round out by meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Under Glenn's leadership, the Lions' defense gave up 20.1 points per game throughout the 2024 season, the seventh-best in the NFL.

Glenn does not have a game to prepare for this week as the Lions secured the NFC's first-round bye in their Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, the 31-9 blowout secured home-field advantage for Detroit throughout the playoffs.

What team is most likely to land Aaron Glenn?

Aaron Glenn is among the top of the most sought-after head coaching candidates in the NFL this year. It is difficult to predict a landing spot for the veteran defensive assistant as every team with a head coaching vacancy has requested to speak with him.

The Saints have been looked at as a top contender to win the Glenn sweepstakes. Glenn was formerly on staff in New Orleans, serving as its defensive backs coach under Sean Payton. A return to the Big Easy for Glenn would make sense as the Saints struggled heavily defensively in 2024, particularly later in the season.