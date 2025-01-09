ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NFL playoffs are nearing for some teams, and for others, the offseason is underway. The preparation for the 2025 season begins right away, and some teams have a lot more work on their hands in the coming months. The New Orleans Saints are one of those teams as they need to hire a new head coach. The Saints parted ways with Dennis Allen earlier this season, and they are now searching for a replacement. Right now, the betting favorite to be the next head coach in New Orleans is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

According to Bet Online, Aaron Glenn is -200 to be the next head coach of the Saints. Joe Brady is next on the list at +100, followed by Mike Vrabel (+500), Kellen Moore (+800), Matt Nagy (+1000) and Mike Kafka (+1800).

The Lions defense was excelling on the field early on this season, and Glenn became a hot topic of discussion during that time. The unit slowed down after a ridiculous amount of injuries, but a dominant performance in the biggest game of the season last weekend showed why Glenn is such a hot commodity.

Glenn is getting a lot of attention in terms of head coaching searches, but he still has a lot to accomplish with the Lions this season. Detroit is the one seed in the NFC and they are hungry to get to the Super Bowl after blowing a 17-point lead in the NFC Championship game last year. The Lions have been one of the most fun teams to watch in the league this season, and they are currently the betting favorite to win it all.

There is a lot of work to be done in the playoffs for Glenn, but he is certainly thinking about these job openings as well. Glenn has solidified himself as one of the top coordinators in the NFL. Those are the guys that become targets when there are head coaching vacancies around the league.

Aaron Glenn is definitely one of the more popular names on the market, but the other Detroit coordinator is definitely the most sought-after coordinator right now. That man is Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson could've landed a job as a head coach last offseason, but he wanted to come back to Detroit to win a Super Bowl. The team is in a good spot right now, but it does seem like this is the year that both Glenn and Johnson move on to take the next step in their careers.

Glenn is the favorite to be the next head coach of the Saints, and Johnson is currently the betting favorite to be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. It is going to be interesting to see how all of this plays out, especially while the Lions are in the midst of their playoff run.

The Saints finished this season with a 5-12 record and they came in last place in the NFC South. This is an organization that is used to winning, and Aaron Glenn could be the right guy to come in and make that happen.