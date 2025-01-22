The Detroit Lions came into last weekend as the #1 seed in the NFC and the favorite to win the Super Bowl. They were big home favorites against the Washington Commanders, but they got bounced by 14 points at home. Now, their magical season is over. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, Equaimeous St. Brown, discussed the loss on their podcast.

This was obviously a heart breaking loss for Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions and their fan base. Nobody saw it coming, but Amon-Ra thinks the Commanders deserved it. Equaimeous St. Brown thinks that the Lions got outcoached.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “They deserved it, they played better.”

Equaimeous St. Brown: “You guys got out coached.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “You think so?”

Equaimeous St. Brown: “You guys got outclassed. There’s not one… their offense was better, their defense was better, special teams was better, that’s coaching.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “As players too though we didn’t.”

Equaimeous St. Brown: “I know but like you guys have a good team.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “It’s a complete effort from everyone, but hey what can I say, what can I do.”

Equaimeous St. Brown: “What hurt worse, this year or last year?”

Amon-Ra St. Brown: “Last year, this one was more shocking, but last year hurt more because you were just so close. Even at half time I was like we’re going to the Super Bowl, we just have to finish this second half. This year we didn’t even get to the NFC Championship. Damn near first round exit.”

Nothing went right for the Lions on Saturday night. The offense put up 31 points, but they also turned it over four times. With a defense that was already struggling because of injuries, that isn't a good mix.

“I know Jayden Daniels is a solid player, good quarterback, you know dangerous but I didn’t know your defense was that like loose,” Equaimeous said. “It was just so frustrating to watch it. At the same time you did turn the ball over was it 4 times?”

Equaimeous was also surprised by some of offensive coordinator, now Chicago Bears head coach, Ben Johnson's play calls. Wide receiver Jameson Williams did throw a pass in the second half when the Lions were right there in the game, and it was intercepted. That made it tough for the Lions to come back.

“It was like what are you guys doing? You had the #1 Seed, resting some players, and then Ben Johnson calls that tick play where Jamo throws it,” Equaimeous said. “Jamo’s a great receiver you know, but why is he throwing the ball?”

This looked like the season that the Lions might finally win a Super Bowl, but a disastrous loss in the divisional round ended the season. The Commanders will go on the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship this weekend.