The Detroit Lions are in the headlines for all of the right reasons. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have done a masterful job with the 15-2 Lions. However, the duo has been involved in numerous head coaching rumors.

Funny enough, Glenn has been the front-runner to be the New Orleans Saints head coach, as well as many others. During a Wednesday press conference, Johnson vouched for Glenn to be the next head coach for whatever team he desires to go to.

“He's beyond qualified right now,” Johnson said via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. You hear all our players singing his praises. … He is more prepared to be a head coach than maybe anybody I've ever met.”

Despite a myriad of injuries, Glenn has led one of the most dominant defenses in the NFL. For starters, they've allowed 20.7 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the league. Not to mention, Detroit had four games where they allowed fewer than 10 points.

Teams like the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and even the New York Jets are inquiring about Glenn. The ball is clearly in his court for whatever job he wants to take.

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have the Lions dominating

While head coach Dan Campbell has brought the team together, Johnson and Glenn have been instrumental in the Lions' success. This is Johnson's second year that he's been involved in head coaching rumors. Glenn was involved last season, but not to this degree.

With all of the injuries, they managed to still be an elite defense, especially with safety Kerby Joseph. The defensive coordinator has worked with Joseph since he came into the league. After leading the NFL in interceptions and making the All-Pro team, he had a memorable third season.

Still, he refuses to have Glenn take a job anywhere else. Joseph joked to Meirov about why the Detroit defensive coordinator should be a head coach.

“Honestly, I don't know what everyone sees in AG,” Joseph said, jokingly. “I don't want him to leave!!!”

As Johnson mentioned, Glenn has support from other coaches, organizations, and most importantly, his players. He's a tough coach but shows love, and knows how to call an impressive defense. As a former player, Glenn understands the intricacies of the game.

That alone could entice any team to hire Glenn on the spot. Still, Johnson and Glenn have one thing on their minds: Winning a Super Bowl. The Lions take on the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the NFC divisional round.