A wild pick-six by Brian Branch ended Patrick Mahomes' incredible touchdown streak in season openers. The Kansas City Chiefs QB threw a perfect pass to Kadarius Toney during Thursday night's game against Detroit Lions, attempting to secure a first down on third-and-six from their own 46. However, Toney couldn't hold onto the pass, and the ball ended up in the hands of the Lions rookie.

Branch, a second-round pick, capitalized on the opportunity and returned the interception with an impressive 50 yards for a game-tying touchdown. This unexpected turn of events stunned both fans and commentators alike.

Before this pick-six, Mahomes had thrown an astounding 20 touchdowns without an interception in the season opener, per ESPN Stats & Info. This remarkable streak was the longest in NFL history, highlighting Patrick Mahomes' exceptional skill and precision as a quarterback.

While the interception was undoubtedly a disappointment for Mahomes and the Chiefs, it served as a testament to the unpredictability of football and the talents of emerging players like Brian Branch. The Lions eventually won the game 21-20.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 21 of 39, recording 226 yards, two TDs, and one INT. Jared Goff, on the other hand, went 22-35 with 253 yards and one TD. Sure enough, Brian Branch's crucial pick-six played a significant role in the outcome.

Brian Branch Injury Concern

During the game, trainers were seen attending to Branch on the field, focusing on his right calf. It appeared that Branch had pulled up his muscles in his calf while chasing a play, and the non-contact nature of the injury added to the uncertainty surrounding his condition.

The Lions, their fans, and Branch himself will likely be eagerly awaiting for further updates on his condition. Injuries can be a challenging part of any professional athlete's career, but with proper care and attention, players like Branch can recover and return to action.