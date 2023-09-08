Patrick Mahomes has got to be a cyborg designed for football. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar struggled early against the Detroit Lions secondary but he immediately caught fire in the second quarter. “What about the absence of Travis Kelce?” NFL fans ask. Mahomes performed either way.

Patrick Mahomes is steamrolling the Lions. After a tough first quarter, they trailed the Jared Goff-led squad. But, everything went smoothly after. His NFL Week 1 with the Chiefs may not be with renowned weapon Travis Kelce. Yet, he managed to make it work with other receivers on their squad. He just notched his 20th career touchdown in Week 1 with no interceptions, per Sportsnet Stats.

His astonishing performance came by the throwing completions to eight different receivers. Furthermore, this netted him 147 passing yards before the 20th endzone finish of his season-opener stint. More than that, Mahones led the Chiefs in rushing yards at one point in the game. This allowed him to be the usual offensive focal point in their offense.

All of this was done without the need for Travis Kelce. But, the team is still struggling to get away with a victory but it will only be a matter of time until that comes. Currently, the most offensive help that Patrick Mahomes has gotten is through Marques Valdez-Scantling. He has two receptions and 48 receiving yards darted to him by Pat.

The Chiefs only need to close this team out to set the tone for their NFL season. Will they be able to overcome the Lions?