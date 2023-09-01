Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is set to miss the first six games of the season due to a gambling suspension. However, he already has a big fan in Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson awaiting his return to the field.

The second-year Williams has had a slow start to his career after spending the majority of his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in the College Football Playoffs. Once he returned he made a brief splash for the Lions recording one reception for 41 yards and a touchdown, which caught the attention of Megatron.

Calvin Johnson spoke on his excitement to see the young pro return, saying, “I can’t wait for him to hit the field. When the guy got on the field for the first time last year, he made a big splash so I’m excited once he gets his rhythm down, gets his timing down… and for the splash that he made for his first year I have high expectations because the guy can play, the guy can run and he can catch the ball, you know?” via the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“So it’s just a confidence thing for him to get going and obviously for him that takes time and it takes a lot of muscle memory, takes time that you’re putting in on the field and hopefully he can put that time in on the practice field so that when he hits the game I think I guess that’s around Week 7… When he gets back on the field, he’s going to be rollin.”

Though Williams has a long ways to go before he can make any semblance of the impact Johnson did, Lions fans will be thrilled to hear he got Megatron's vote of approval. With Jameson Williams joining Amon-Ra St. Brown once his suspension ends, Detroit can look forward to their most exciting receiving duo since the Megatron days.