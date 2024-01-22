After signing with the Lions in the offseason, defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson celebrates the Lions victory over Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions have endured season after season of failure. They have never been to the Super Bowl — let alone win it — and they have only been to the NFC Championship Game once in the Super Bowl era. That has changed dramatically, as the Lions were victorious over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional playoff game, and they will play for the NFC title against the San Francisco 49ers. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson celebrated with his teammates and Lions fans after the 31-23 triumph.

The city embraced me, nobody believed in us!!! On to the conference championship….. CONTINUE TO SILENCE THE WORLD #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/IjyW3suO8A — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) January 22, 2024

Gardner-Johnson signed with the Lions as a free agent in the offseason after going to the Super Bowl last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been instrumental in the Lions' rise this year that has seen them win the NFC North title and two postseason games.

CJ Gardner-Johnson did not have a huge statistical game in the victory over the Bucs, but he did have 1 tackle and 1 pass defensed.

The Lions clinched the victory late in the 4th quarter when linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield that was intended for Cade Otton with 1:33 remaining. After the pick, the Lions were able to take a knee on three consecutive snaps before the clock ran out and assured the Lions of the victory.

The Lions were in the NFC Championship Game following the 1991 season, but they were denied an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl when they lost to Washington. The Lions last won the NFL championship in 1957.