Six weeks into the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL. They're 5-1, sitting atop the NFC North by three games, and they have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. Their success can be summed up with one simple statement: “I trust Brad 100 percent.”

These are the words of Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was asked Friday prior to practice if he had already had any conversations with Lions general manager Brad Holmes related to the October 31st NFL Trade Deadline.

“He’s looking, he’s seeing if something’s out there, if (there is) something that makes sense, but ultimately, that’s — I trust him. He’s going to handle it and if it’s something that’s serious, he’ll bring it to me. Otherwise, I just, I handle my business, getting this team ready to play the next week,” Dan Campbell shared, per Dan Maakaron of Sports Illustrated.

This type of relationship between coach and general manager is often vital to the success of an organization. A mutual trust and understanding of what every party brings to the table is the foundation of success and the basis of the Patriots ‘Do Your Job' mantra, which proved to be so successful over the course of a near two-decade-long dynasty.

Dan Campbell has been able to keep his Lions players playing hard even in the midst of long, demoralizing losing streaks. Brad Holmes has been responsible for bringing those players aboard — key contributors like Jared Goff (acquired in a trade), David Montgomery (acquired via free agency), and slam dunk draft picks like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. Together, they have turned the Lions into a full-fledged NFC contender in just a few short years.

Whether the Lions are buyers, sellers, or decide to stand pat at the trade deadline, recent history suggests it will be a well-made decision by Brad Holmes.