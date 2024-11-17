Not everything went perfectly during the Detroit Lions' 52-6 blowout win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Amon-Ra St. Brown continued his touchdown streak for eight straight games, the Lions received bad news that starting linebacker Alex Anzalone will be out for six to eight weeks because of a broken forearm. He immediately knew his arm was broken based on his reaction on the sideline, per Marc Ryan.

“It's broke,” Anzalone said.

After the game, Anzalone shared a message on social media with Lions fans, thanking them for their support.

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes! As an athlete, a lot of times you think ‘Why did this have to happen?' But I like to think about all the countless reps something bad didn’t happen. I’m beyond blessed! I’ll be back in no time, fresh legs and all.”

Anzalone leads all Lions' linebackers with 524 snaps played entering Week 11. He is also the team's “green-dot” defender, meaning he receives the play calls from the defensive coordinator. Anzalone is second on the team in total tackles (51) behind fellow linebacker Jack Campbell (69).

In Anzalone's absence, Malcolm Rodriguez will have to step up. Many Lions and NFL fans will affectionately remember him as “Rodrigo” from his appearances on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Lions rolling into as NFC frontrunners

The 9-1 Lions now have a +159-point differential, which is by far the largest in the league. The NFL record is held by the 2007 New England Patriots, who finished with a 315-point differential after their perfect 16-0 regular season.

Detroit's coaching staff is certainly going to be poached this offseason. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is growing serious buzz as the next hot ticket item. NFL insider Adam Schefter believes Johnson will have his pick of teams and opportunities.

“(Johnson is) going to be very careful. I don't know that he desires to head in the division to go to a place that you're talking about the dysfunction that has existed within that organization,” Schefter said of Johnson potentially going to Chicago.

One Lions' player who is already dreading losing Johnson is running back Jahmyr Gibbs, per the Richard Sherman Podcast.

“It’s an amazing offense to play in. Everybody gets the ball. Ben, he’s a guru, bro. I ain’t seen nothing like it. It gets crazy. He schemes up defenses so good,” Gibbs said. “Everybody gets the ball, so none of us are left out. The line be getting the ball. Really special for the team that he came back. The chemistry was all there, and we knew what to expect, we knew the playbook. So, the chemistry was all there. Hope he comes back again. Man, please.”

The Lions travel to Indianapolis in Week 12 to face the Anthony Richardson-led Colts on Sunday, November 24, at 1:00 p.m. EST.