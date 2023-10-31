When the Detroit Lions used the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Jahmyr Gibbs, most thought that he would be their surefire No. 1 running back from the jump. Though the Lions signed fellow back David Montgomery to a three-year deal a month before drafting Gibbs, first-round picks are typically starters or at the very least are heavily involved in the team's scheme.

That wasn’t exactly the case for Gibbs whose three starts this year came at the expense of Montgomery being sidelined. When the veteran is healthy enough to suit up, he's been Detroit's guy, limiting the opportunity for Gibbs to grow into the NFL and make an early impact in his Lions career.

The duo has played in three games together through the first eight weeks of the season, with the bulk of the workload going to Montgomery. Gibbs had 35 touches compared to Montgomery's 72 in those three games. In fact, the latter had 34 touches in Week 4, nearly matching Gibbs' three-game total in a single game.

With Mongtomery missing the last two games, Gibbs jumped into the backfield driver's seat and is proving why he was one of the first dozen names called at this year's draft. After gaining 126 yards from scrimmage and scoring his first NFL touchdown in Week 7, Gibbs had his breakout game in the Week 8 finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Gibbs rushed 26 times for 152 yards and a touchdown, adding 37 yards on five receptions in a 26-14 Lions win. Head coach Dan Campbell said after that he could tell Gibbs was “feeling it” and that he's proud of the running back's progression over the season.

Lions need to create two-headed monster

The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFC and with their remaining schedule being among one of the easiest in the NFL, they have a legitimate shot at grabbing the one seed in the conference. Detroit can improve its chances of doing so if it finds a way to utilize both Gibbs and Montgomery in significant roles.

The Lions run the ball more than most teams in the NFL, sitting 11th in rushing play percentage. That is a recipe for success with two solid running backs, though Detroit hasn’t been able to find a balance between their two stud rushers when they're both active.

The simplest solution would be to hand some of Montgomery's touches to Gibbs upon the former's return from injury. The Lions could opt for an even 50-50 split, though it wouldn’t be surprising if they rode the hot hand in a given game if one of them is lighting it up.

Though the bell cow running back hasn’t died in the NFL, more teams are starting to utilize multiple backs in significant roles in their offenses. Being able to change the pace and keep opposing defense on their toes is a key to winning games in the NFL. Having two running backs you can trust makes that a lot easier and that's what the Lions have in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Montgomery has not done anything to lose his starting job, but Gibbs has earned the right to more carries even when his backfield mate returns. The Lions would be wise to give them to him.