Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, who suffered a rib injury during his team's Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been ruled out for the Week 8 Monday Night Football clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Montgomery's absence will surely lead to another game for rookie Jahmyr Gibbs as Detroit's top dog in the backfield.

What does Montgomery's absence mean for Lions?

Detroit has played two games without Montgomery and gone 1-1 in those contests. The veteran halfback last missed a game in Week 3 with a thigh injury, and it was Gibbs, who Detroit selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and a combination of Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight in the backfield for the Lions.

Knight, who was waived by the New York Jets and then picked up by Detroit, will miss the game, as he was placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury.

Gibbs, another week removed from the hamstring injury that sidelined him in Weeks 5 and 6, figures to lead the way once again with Reynolds mixed in. It's not yet clear if the Lions will elevate a back from the practice squad before Monday night's game, though it certainly wouldn't be surprising.

How long will Montgomery's injury keep him out?

Lions head coach Dan Campbell initially told reporters that Montgomery would be out for “a little bit.” Campbell said that it's a rib cartilage injury, adding that it's a tough issue for a running back to deal with.

Campbell did not elaborate on if Montgomery would need to go on IR, a move that would sideline him for at least four games.

While the veteran halfback has yet to practice since suffering the injury, Detroit has a bye in Week 9, which could allow Montgomery to get fully healthy for the second half of the season.

Jahmyr Gibbs' fantasy football outlook

Gibbs, fresh off of a performance that saw him tally 68 rushing yards, a touchdown and 58 receiving yards on nine receptions, figures to deliver another strong effort for fantasy football managers.

The Raiders defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, including the sixth-most rushing yards and the fifth-most rushing touchdowns.

Detroit, heavy favorites at home, figures to play with a lead, which could lead to Gibbs' best performance of the year as a runner.

Add in a couple of receptions and the Lions halfback is well on his way to finishing in the 12 at his position this week.