The Detroit Lions are among the top of the NFC with a 5-1 record, their best since the 2011 season. After the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles sustained their first loss of the season, the Lions are now tied for the best record in the NFL. For a franchise that has only won one playoff game in the Super Bowl era, this is a promising feat.

To continue their success, the Lions want to secure quarterback Jared Goff for the future. Goff is currently on a four-year, $134 million contract extension he signed with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019. His extension lasts through the end of the 2024 season, but Detroit plans to wrap him up long before that point.

Though coach Dan Campbell didn’t want to discuss where extension talks stand, he said, “He’s playing at a high level and he needs to be with us,” via Dave Birkett.

Jared Goff is playing the best ball of his career with the Lions. He’s clearly a fit for Campbell’s brand of the football and seems to have found a longterm home in Detroit. This season, Goff has completed a career-high 69.5% of his passes for 1,618 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Most importantly, he continues to lead the team to wins.

Credit also goes to Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, who have stuck to their word that they see Goff as the future. Not only this, but they capitalized off the picks they acquired in the trade for Goff and have built a strong team around the 29-year-old signal caller.