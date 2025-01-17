The Detroit Lions are playing their best football in franchise history. Detroit finished the regular season 15-2 and secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, both of which are franchise firsts. Lions fans are hyped up ahead of this weekend's Divisional Round matchup against the Commanders. Dan Campbell gave Lions fans even more motivation to get loud with his latest comments.

Campbell made a bold statement during his Thursday press conference. Campbell explained how the home crowd at Ford Field will give the Lions a major advantage on Saturday night.

“You can be in loud environments — ours will be the loudest they’ve been in all year,” Campbell said. “How does it affect them? It only takes one for it to be something goes awry and ends that series or something happens out of it. That’s all you’re looking for. That’s all you’re hoping for. So I’m glad we’re at home, I can’t wait to hear that crowd, we know they’re behind us and it’s going to be electric.”

As a former Lions player, Campbell understands why fans are so loyal. And why they're so loud now that the team is finally successful.

“This is a sleeping giant for football,” Campbell said, talking about the city of Detroit. “This is a sports town and for everybody to feel like they’re a part of it, this is our team, and they represent us.”

The Lions are heavily favored to win against the Commanders, and a raucous Ford Field should make things even more difficult for Washington.

Aaron Glenn explains how the Lions can slow down Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

The biggest threat to a Lions victory on Saturday is a heroic effort from Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn explained on Thursday how Detroit can shut him down.

“His demeanor and how calm he is, it pops out, all over the TV copy, when you watch the TV copy,” Glenn told reporters when talking about stopping Jayden Daniels. “Another thing that pops out is he’s having fun playing this game, which we all should. But you can tell he’s having fun, and there’s no better way to play this game but when you’re having fun. Obviously the winning has a lot to do with that. But his ability to go make plays — even when he doesn’t make plays, he’s having fun playing the game. I think that’s one of the reasons he’s so successful.”

Expect Glenn to cook up a ton of blitzes and exotic looks to keep Daniels off balance. That is just one way Glenn can keep Daniels from having fun.

Lions vs. Commanders kicks off at 8PM ET on Saturday in Detroit.