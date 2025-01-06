The Detroit Lions locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC after defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and the team is happy to prove their doubters wrong. Funny to say that the Lions have doubters after the season they're having, but it's true: some still don't believe in them. With all the injuries they've suffered this season, many thought that they wouldn't make it this far, and now they stand atop their division and the conference with a first-round bye.

After the game, Jahmyr Gibbs spoke about locking up the No. 1 seed and proving the doubters wrong.

“We're obviously having a better season this year, and I think everybody is still counting us out a little bit, so being able to shut them up a little bit feels good,” Gibbs said via ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

Gibbs had himself the best game of his career, scoring four touchdowns to help the Lions defeat the Vikings 31-9. He became the first Lions player to lead the NFL in scrimmage touchdowns since Barry Sanders in 1991, while also setting a single-season franchise record for touchdowns.

“Just being able to have a record close to his, or I broke it, but being in the same talk with him is just crazy,” Gibbs said about Sanders.

With David Montgomery sidelined, Gibbs has taken over the backfield and provided the Lions with production in both the running and passing game. It's unsure if Montgomery will return for the playoffs, but Gibbs' play has made sure to give him as much time as he needs.

Lions defeat Vikings for No. 1 seed

In Week 18, the Lions and Vikings was the most intriguing matchup as it decided who would win the NFC North while also locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Both teams had been playing well all season, but it was the Lions that came out on top with a dominant win.

The Lions have shown all year that they have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, and it showed in Week 18 on the ground with Jahmyr Gibbs finishing with four touchdowns. They can beat you on the ground and in the air, which can make it tough for any defense.

Speaking of defense, with the Lions suffering significant injuries on that side of the ball, they came out and had one of their better games, only allowing the Vikings to score nine points. The secondary had a night containing Justin Jefferson and not allowing him to go off.

The Lions now control their destiny, as they have a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. After coming up short in the NFC Championship last season, they're hoping to get the job done this time around.