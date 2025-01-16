The Detroit Lions are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL heading into the playoffs. Detroit is having its best season in franchise history, earning a 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. One of the most impressive parts of the 2024 Lions is their ability to succeed despite a mountain of defensive injuries. Their coaching staff is a big reason for that success.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in particular has done a great job with an injury-riddled defense.

Unsurprisingly, Glenn already has a plan for slowing down Commanders QB Jayden Daniels on Saturday. Glenn laid out his plan when talking with local media on Wednesday.

“His demeanor and how calm he is, it pops out, all over the TV copy, when you watch the TV copy,” Glenn told reporters when talking about stopping Jayden Daniels. “Another thing that pops out is he’s having fun playing this game, which we all should. But you can tell he’s having fun, and there’s no better way to play this game but when you’re having fun. Obviously the winning has a lot to do with that. But his ability to go make plays — even when he doesn’t make plays, he’s having fun playing the game. I think that’s one of the reasons he’s so successful.”

There is certainly one way to read Glenn's comments on Daniels. He intends to make Saturday's game anything but fun for Daniels.

The Lions defense against the Commanders offense will certainly be the matchup to watch in this game. If Detroit can find a way to slow down Daniels, this game will be decided very quickly.

Lions OC Ben Johnson heaps praise on Aaron Glenn amid head coaching buzz

Lions fans are not the only ones who recognize what a great job Aaron Glenn is doing with Detroit's defense.

Glenn has received a ton of interest from other NFL teams for their vacant head coaching positions. Lions OC Ben Johnson heaped praise on Glenn in a recent interview, claiming he is absolutely ready to become a head coach.

“He's beyond qualified right now,” Johnson said on Wednesday via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “You hear all our players singing his praises. … He is more prepared to be a head coach than maybe anybody I've ever met.”

Glenn has interviewed for five head coaching positions so far this offseason. He's spoken with the Jets, Saints, Jaguars, Beras, and Raiders. He also turned down an interview with the Patriots.

Glenn is the betting favorite to become the next Saints head coach. However, there is also a lot of buzz connecting Glenn to the Jets job as well.

It will be fascinating to see if Aaron Glenn leaves the Lions for a head coaching job this offseason.