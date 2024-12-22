The Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions in Week 16, and the Bears' next head coach might be calling plays on the opposite sideline Sunday. Rumors are that the Bears are interested in Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is one of the most sought-after names on the NFL coaching carousel heading into 2025. So, the question is, does Johnson feel the same about his current NFC North rival?

“The Bears host the Lions today and they could be getting a look at their next head coach,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on Sunday. “Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson — once again one of the hottest names in this cycle — my understanding is, Johnson is intrigued by the Bears job and he is going to be willing to listen. There's a lot to like in Chicago with Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources. Also, a major market, they are expected to break ground on a new stadium next year.”

Pelissero also notes that the team's hierarchy of team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles have gotten a jump-start on researching Bears' head coaching candidates after firing Matt Eberflus during the season, even though they cannot interview current NFL assistant coaches until the regular season concludes.

Johnson has never been a head coach at any level before. After serving as a backup quarterback in college at Nort Carolina, he coached at Boston College and with the Miami Dolphins in a host of offensive assistant roles. When Dan Campbell left the Dolphins after a short stint as interim head coach, Johnson followed him to Detroit and worked his way up from offensive quality control coach to tight ends coach to passing game coordinator and finally OC.

The Noth Carolina native has turned the Lions offense into one of the best units in the league while helping to revitalize Jared Goff's career. The hope now is that he could develop rookie QB Caleb Williams who hasn't looked great for the Bears after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.