The Minnesota Vikings have provided one of the most surprising seasons in their history. Selected by many observers to finish in last place in the NFC North before the start of the season, the Vikings have played stellar football and head into the final three weeks of the regular season with a 12-2 record. They are tied with the Detroit Lions for first place and have an opportunity to not only win the division but also secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has been something of a miracle worker for the Vikings and he is a legitimate candidate for NFL Coach of the Year.

O'Connell is largely thought of as a quarterback guru, and he has made that label stand out while working with Sam Darnold this season. Prior to this season, Darnold was viewed as an ordinary signal caller who had struggled in his previous six seasons. He has far exceeded anything he has done in the past and is a legitimate contender for a Pro Bowl nomination and he is likely to receive at least some votes for the Most Valuable Player Award.

O'Connell understands that his performance has upped his status in NFL coaching circles. However, he believes that Dan Campbell of the Lions is deserving of strong consideration for coaching honors.

“If I can’t vote for myself I would probably say I think Dan Campbell coaching in our division,” O'Connell said on the Dan Patrick Show. “That team is always really well prepared, tough, they’ve truly taken on the persona of their head coach which I think is what means the most in this position having done it now for 3 years.”

Vikings facing a challenging finish

The Vikings have a seven-game winning streak as they prepare for their Week 16 game on the road with the Seattle Seahawks. Even if the Vikings can win that tough assignment, they close the regular season with a home game against the Green Bay Packers and a road game against the Detroit Lions. It will be a major challenge to come away with their winning streak intact.

Darnold's numbers have been exceptional for the Vikings, as he has completed 288 of 426 passes for 3,530 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The quarterback has one of the best wide receiver duos in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison along with tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings versatility in the passing game along with the talent of running back Aaron Jones has given O'Connell a dynamic offense to command.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has continued to get solid play from Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, and this team's balance will help O'Connell in his battle with Campbell for NFL coaching honors.